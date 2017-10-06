Brokers Issue Forecasts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) – Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Thursday. Lake Street Capital analyst R. Brown anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Lake Street Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) traded up 2.5794% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.6826. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,598 shares. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock’s market cap is $480.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,391,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 496.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 313.2% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

