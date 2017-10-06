Brokerages Set Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Price Target at $103.63

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

TWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Time Warner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC downgraded Time Warner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $102.42) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,868 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,374 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16. Time Warner has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Time Warner will post $6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

