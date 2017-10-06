Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Target Price at $17.36

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. raised Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens started coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marathon Oil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) traded down 2.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,784,198 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s market capitalization is $11.52 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,589 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

