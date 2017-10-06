Brokerages Set Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Target Price at $35.50

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

EGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Engility Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Engility Holdings (EGL) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 105,775 shares of the stock traded hands. Engility Holdings has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $39.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 286.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Engility Holdings had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Engility Holdings will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Tobin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $92,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,290 shares in the company, valued at $193,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas O. Miiller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,637 shares in the company, valued at $454,625.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Engility Holdings by 17,441.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Engility Holdings by 36.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Engility Holdings during the second quarter worth $7,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Engility Holdings by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Engility Holdings by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,047,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Engility Holdings

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

