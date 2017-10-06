Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Target Price at $46.03

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.03.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $49.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,871 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.98. Coca-Cola Company (The) also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 24,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,286 call options.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 154.17%.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 180,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $8,312,140.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,719.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

