Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.16 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) opened at 20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.20 million, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

