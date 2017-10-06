Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor Company (F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $33.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.44 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $33.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.68 billion to $152.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $141.89 billion to $148.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Vetr lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In related news, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $273,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE F) opened at 12.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Ford Motor also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 49,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 19,065 call options.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

