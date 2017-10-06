Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Stake Raised by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Broadcom Limited comprises approximately 6.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Broadcom Limited worth $151,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Limited by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,060,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,742,946,000 after buying an additional 255,044 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Limited by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 240,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,098,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $3,566,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom Limited alerts:

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded up 0.25% on Friday, hitting $244.28. 646,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.20. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 186.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/broadcom-limited-avgo-stake-raised-by-southpoint-capital-advisors-lp.html.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $2,406,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.