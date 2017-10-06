Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Brinker International (EAT) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. 362,166 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brinker International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

Brinker International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $498,599.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,045.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 14.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

