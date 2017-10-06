Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE TMO) opened at 193.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.21.

In other news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $736,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total value of $65,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

