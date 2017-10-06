Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7002696897073 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE BGG) opened at 24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Briggs & Stratton Corporation had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

BGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, SVP William H. Reitman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $120,564.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,343.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

