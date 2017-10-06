Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) traded up 1.513% on Monday, reaching $2.751. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.55 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Kahn bought 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 659,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is a digital engagement company. The Company’s iAPPS platform is a Web Engagement Management (WEM) platform that integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that engage and convert their customers across all channels.

