Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. is an owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO! Cucina Italiana and BRIO Tuscan Grille. BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is a full-service, upscale Italian restaurant offering a menu of freshly prepared classic Italian food. BRAVO offers variety of pasta dishes, steaks, chicken, seafood and pizzas. It also offers seasonal specials, an extensive wine list, carry-out and catering. BRIO Tuscan Grille is an upscale Italian chophouse restaurant serving authentic northern Italian food in a Tuscan Villa atmosphere. The cuisine at BRIO includes steaks, chops, fresh seafood and made-to-order pastas. BRIO also offers creative seasonal specials, an extensive wine list, and carry-out and banquet facilities at select locations. It also operates one full-service upscale American-French bistro restaurant in Columbus, Ohio under the brand Bon Vie. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) opened at 2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The firm’s market cap is $37.23 million. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 137.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 1,929.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc is the owner and operator of approximately two Italian restaurant brands, including BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO). The Company operates approximately 120 restaurants in over 30 states. Additionally, approximately one BRIO restaurant is operated under a franchise agreement.

