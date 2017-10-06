Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of BofI Holding worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BOFI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised BofI Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) opened at 28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.39.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

