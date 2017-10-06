Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of ScanSource worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 79.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-sells-3778-shares-of-scansource-inc-scsc.html.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ SCSC) opened at 44.25 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.16.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Reilly sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,076 shares of company stock worth $370,590. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.