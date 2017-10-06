Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 5,030 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hexcel Corporation worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE HXL) opened at 58.86 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.29 million. Hexcel Corporation had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. BidaskClub raised Hexcel Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hexcel Corporation Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

