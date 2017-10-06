Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,100 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 782,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 1st quarter worth $5,588,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 546,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) remained flat at $55.39 during midday trading on Friday. 5,981,892 shares of the stock traded hands. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

