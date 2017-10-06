Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3,333,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. maintained its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 125.0% during the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth $123,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 117.47 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

