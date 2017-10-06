Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Vertical Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. BidaskClub downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 229,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fujiyama purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $498,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Clare purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

