Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boohoo.Com Plc (NASDAQ:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “boohoo.com plc designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes and accessories through the www.boohoo.com Website. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. The company’s brand name consists of boohooMan. boohoo.com plc is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Boohoo.Com Plc (NASDAQ:BHOOY) traded down 9.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.00. Boohoo.Com Plc has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Boohoo.Com Plc (BHOOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/boohoo-com-plc-bhooy-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo.Com Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo.Com Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.