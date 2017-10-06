Bojangles’ (BOJA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

News headlines about Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bojangles’ earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.4026615798327 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bojangles’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bojangles’ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) traded up 1.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 246,365 shares of the company were exchanged. Bojangles’ has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.61 million. Bojangles’ had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bojangles’ will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Kibler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $386,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bojangles’

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

