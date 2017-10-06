Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) traded up 0.58% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,829 shares. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade, L.L.C. had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $814,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $136,743.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $741,616. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

