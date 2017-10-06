Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Stake Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Boingo Wireless worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) opened at 21.42 on Friday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The stock’s market cap is $859.13 million.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post ($0.64) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Finley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $145,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $382,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,778 shares of company stock worth $12,944,249. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

