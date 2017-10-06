Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Analysts at Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold – neutral” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) traded down 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,091 shares. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider John R. Kamin sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $91,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52,609.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,743,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,500,000 after buying an additional 16,711,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 46,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $559,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

