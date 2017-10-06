BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Price Target to C$20.50

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$20.50 in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KL. CIBC upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank set a C$16.50 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.35 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE KL) opened at 16.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In other news, Director Brian John Hagan bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.91 per share, with a total value of C$51,439.50. Also, Director Eric S. Sprott bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.72 per share, with a total value of C$3,144,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,205,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,730,856 in the last three months.

