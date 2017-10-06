Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) insider John Rennocks sold 100,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.54), for a total value of £116,814.32 ($154,946.70).

John Rennocks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Rennocks sold 30,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £35,100 ($46,557.90).

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF) opened at 117.00 on Friday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 101.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF) Insider John Rennocks Sells 100,702 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bluefield-solar-income-fund-ltd-bsif-insider-john-rennocks-sells-100702-shares-of-stock.html.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 111 ($1.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF) is an investment company, which focuses on the acquisition and management of a portfolio of solar energy in the United Kingdom. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of regular income distributions, by investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.