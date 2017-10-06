BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases 558,199 Shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 848.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558,199 shares during the period. RSP Permian comprises approximately 0.8% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.39% of RSP Permian worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RSP Permian by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,963,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after buying an additional 1,054,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RSP Permian by 15,355.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,537,000 after buying an additional 7,351,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in RSP Permian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,291,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,299,000 after buying an additional 681,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RSP Permian by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,423,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,023,000 after buying an additional 300,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in RSP Permian by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get RSP Permian Inc. alerts:

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,823 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.17. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RSP Permian, Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSPP. Williams Capital began coverage on RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered RSP Permian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on RSP Permian from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-purchases-558199-shares-of-rsp-permian-inc-rspp.html.

In other news, VP James E. Mutrie sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $391,707.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,017.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,523.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,560 shares of company stock worth $5,870,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.