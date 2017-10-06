BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $14.33 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,829 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.6% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,501 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 1.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 258,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

