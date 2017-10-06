BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,950 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Extended Stay America worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,145,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,118,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,312 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,874,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,806,000 after purchasing an additional 189,347 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,091,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,816,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,624 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) traded up 0.05% on Friday, hitting $20.39. 148,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $338.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

