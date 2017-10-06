BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 120,593 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 804.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,593 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Comerica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) traded down 0.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 743,541 shares of the company traded hands. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.08 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $605.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 120,593 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-buys-120593-shares-of-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Saturday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

In other Comerica news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,427,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $203,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,249 shares of company stock worth $3,095,383. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.