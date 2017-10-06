Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (BTT) Director Richard Cavanagh Buys 500 Shares

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (NYSE:BTT) Director Richard Cavanagh purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (NYSE BTT) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 120,209 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 415,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst by 5.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

