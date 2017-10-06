BlackRock Inc. Has $3.16 Billion Holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996,874 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.80% of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) worth $3,158,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,725,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,798,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,277,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,703,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,637,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,467,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $610,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,791,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $490,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.41%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

