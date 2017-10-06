BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Wendy’s Company (The) worth $239,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 401.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 24.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 309,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 369,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company (WEN) opened at 15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.99. Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $320.34 million during the quarter. Wendy’s Company (The) had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of Wendy’s Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $54,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

About Wendy’s Company (The)

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

