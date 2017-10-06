BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in BlackRock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BlackRock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in BlackRock by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/blackrock-inc-blk-holdings-lifted-by-carnegie-capital-asset-management-llc.html.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.52, for a total transaction of $220,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (down from $465.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.08.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) opened at 464.43 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $336.84 and a one year high of $465.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.