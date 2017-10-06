Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Williams Capital upped their target price on Black Hills Corporation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Black Hills Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) traded down 3.77% on Monday, reaching $66.54. 182,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Black Hills Corporation had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 68.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

