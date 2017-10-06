BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.83 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $249.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.47 million to $252.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $233.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $249.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 30.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

