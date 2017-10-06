Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Insider Myles Bosman Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) insider Myles Bosman acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,692.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) traded down 3.82% on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,796 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

