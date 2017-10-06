News coverage about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8277391271466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies Corp alerts:

BSTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/biospecifics-technologies-corp-bstc-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.