Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,996 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $44,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 93.2% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.28 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.66.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $326.55. The stock had a trading volume of 294,004 shares. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $330.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

