BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1683464556243 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ BCRX) traded down 0.38% on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,862 shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm’s market cap is $420.64 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.97% and a negative return on equity of 276.62%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.75) EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $294,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/biocryst-pharmaceuticals-bcrx-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.