Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Big 5 Sporting's shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. Incidentally, management expects sales comparisons for the third quarter to remain tough due to the cycling of benefits from increased sales witnessed in the prior-year quarter related to the closure of rival stores. Moreover, the company expects the challenging retail environment to persist. Notably, these factors, along with diminished demand for the hardgoods category hurt the company’s second-quarter 2017 results. Both, the top and bottom-line lagged estimates. Nevertheless, going forward, Big 5 Sporting expects to retain market share gains from last year. Further, its inventory position is apt for the rest of summer and the back to school season. Additionally, Big 5 Sporting's shareholder-friendly moves should draw investors’ attention.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Forward View reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) traded down 3.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 80,071 shares of the company traded hands. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation news, Director Van B. Honeycutt bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $370,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,406. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the second quarter worth $14,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 130.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 284,650 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 1,905.8% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 278,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264,827 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation during the second quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 176.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,398 shares during the period.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

