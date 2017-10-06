BidaskClub Upgrades Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Get Wix.com Ltd. alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at 70.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The company’s market cap is $3.19 billion. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bidaskclub-upgrades-wix-com-ltd-wix-to-buy.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.