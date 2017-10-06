BidaskClub Lowers Western Digital Corporation (WDC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr raised Western Digital Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Summit Redstone reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) opened at 83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,403.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 1,446 shares of Western Digital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $126,712.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

