BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.6777500575311 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 1,552,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. BHP Billiton PLC has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of BHP Billiton PLC to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About BHP Billiton PLC

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

