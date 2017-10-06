Best of the Best plc (BOTB) Insider Rupert Garton Buys 10,000 Shares

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) insider Rupert Garton acquired 10,000 shares of Best of the Best plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($45,098.82).

Shares of Best of the Best plc (BOTB) opened at 340.00 on Friday. Best of the Best plc has a 52 week low of GBX 205.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 440.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 34.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.67.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 431 ($5.72) target price on shares of Best of the Best plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Best of the Best plc Company Profile

Best of the Best Plc runs car competitions. The Company displays luxury cars as competition prizes in rented retail space within airport terminals, at shopping centers and online. The Company is engaged in selling tickets to passing airport passengers, as well as from online customers through its Website.

