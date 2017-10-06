Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.2747726591264 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.31 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) traded down 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,343 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $619.60 million. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $478.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

