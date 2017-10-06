Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.55.
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) opened at 52.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.7% during the second quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.
