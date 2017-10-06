BCE (BCE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1209716827271 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) opened at 46.71 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

