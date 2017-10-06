Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 53.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

