Barings LLC Maintains Position in FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI)

Barings LLC maintained its position in FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in FMC Technologies were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,585,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,167,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,731,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,471,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 8,697,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FMC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE FTI) traded down 0.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 414,276 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. FMC Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

